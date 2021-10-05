Watch
Portion of N. Great Neck Rd. shut down due to multi-vehicle fatal crash

Posted at 9:24 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 21:24:15-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle fatal crash Monday night.

The crash happened on North Great Neck Road at Shorehaven Dr.

Police said the 1600 block of N. Great Neck Rd. has been shut down and traffic is being rerouted. They are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

Police are advising motorists needing to get to the other side of the crash to go to east to the Oceanfront to Pacific Ave., then go north on Pacific, then west on Shore Drive.

There is no other information at this time as the news is breaking.

