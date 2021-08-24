Watch
Portion of Suffolk road closed after vehicle crashes into, damages transformer

Posted at 11:50 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 23:50:30-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A portion of Crittenden Road and Bridge Road is closed after a vehicle crashed into and damaged a transformer earlier Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers were notified of the crash, and the road was initially closed in both directions before one lane was reopened with a southbound detour.

Suffolk Police and crews with Dominion Energy are currently on scene, with police providing traffic control in the area.

Suffolk Public Works crews will be setting up a detour between Wooduck Court and Bridge Road.

The road closure and detour are expected to extend overnight and remain in place for several hours.

