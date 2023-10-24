Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs serves more than 12,000 hot meals in Israel during ongoing conflict

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Volunteers from Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs have served more than 12,000 hot meals in war-torn Israel, and this week they're planning on distributing 1,000 grocery boxes to those in need.

“These grocery boxes will have 24 different items in them and they’ll be able to feed a family of four with four meals in it, so pretty amazing,” said volunteer manager Molly MacDonald, who is in Israel currently.

The mission is to feed as many mouths as possible in the local communities and area bomb shelters during the ongoing conflict.

“For them to see these meals that we are giving them, they give you a big hug and you just hug them back as hard as you can,” said MacDonald.

Coordinators with Mercy Chefs tell News 3 the volunteers are training local groups to continue their mission indefinitely.