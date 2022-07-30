Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs to serve meals in Eastern Kentucky following devastating floods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization based in Portsmouth, has deployed to Kentucky to provide meals to people impacted by the devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state.

The organization serves chef-prepared meals during national emergencies and natural disasters. Both lunch and dinner will be served from Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky; the team will also distribute meals to multiple, more rural locations.

“It’s times like this that we feel so blessed to have bases strategically placed across the country,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “With the help of our community kitchen in the western part of the state, we can quickly and efficiently provide support to the families impacted by the flooding. We are committed to serving hot meals—and a helping of hope—to victims and first responders.”

Since Mercy Chefs was founded in 2006, it has served more than 20 million meals to people in need.

