Portsmouth breast cancer survivor highlights importance of routine checks following Katie Couric’s diagnosis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Lynne Young’s bleak family history after having BRCA, a genetic form of breast cancer, left her with a daunting suspicion that it was only a matter of time.

“I knew I had to be more proactive rather than just getting a mammogram,” Young said.

Young’s mother, grandmother, and two aunts all died from breast cancer.

A routine mammogram in October of 2004 at an early age showed no signs of cancer.

The Portsmouth mother thought she was in the clear. That’s until a couple of months later when she says she felt a lump during a self-breast exam.

“It was three cysts intertwined with two tumors,” Young said. “It grew to the size of a lemon and it was nothing to ignore, but it actually saved my life.”

A follow-up biopsy confirmed she had an aggressive form of breast cancer.

While it’s critical to get yearly mammograms, Young said it’s equally important to do self-breast exams.

“Even knowing the difference in something’s not going on that’s normal in your body, it’s so important to still follow up with that and not assume that you can wait until the next mammogram because sometimes you can’t,” said Young.

Doctors recommend women should start talking about getting a mammogram beginning at the age of 40.

Early detection is key.

Research from 2019 shows Virginia ranks the 15th highest in the country for the rate of breast cancer deaths. North Carolina ranks the 18th highest.

Well-known journalist Katie Couric announced Wednesday she has breast cancer and just finished radiation treatment.

Her announcement is shining a light on the importance of mammograms just days before Breast Cancer awareness month in October.

Couric said she got lucky after putting off her mammogram for months.

Meantime, Young has been cancer-free for 17 years and since then she’s been sharing her experience with others in her community.

As an advocate through the Susan G. Komen foundation, Young says it helps her with the healing process while helping to save lives.

“I feel fantastic,” she said. “I’m great and it actually makes me feel better that I’m helping others.”

