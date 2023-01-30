Portsmouth casino's first official weekend: Non-smoking sections added, patrons mention long lines & prices

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The first official weekend of the Rivers Casino drew crowds.

Long lines were reported on social media and to News 3 at several points throughout the weekend.

"You come at two o'clock in the morning and there's a line to get in," said one patron, who visited the casino over the weekend.

News 3 asked a spokesperson how the casino did with staffing and long lines. The spokesperson replied, "Guest flow has been steady since opening. We are grateful for the support of our Team Members, guests and the community."

Video over the weekend circulating on social media showed an apparent fight breaking out on the casino floor. A spokesperson for the casino declined to comment.

A Portsmouth Police spokesperson told News 3 there was no record of police responding to the fight.

The casino has also now put up signs to designate which areas of the casino are non-smoking areas, following several people complaining about the smell of smoke.

On Monday morning, things were pretty calm at the casino when a reporter was outside. Patrons said there were not long lines and one told News 3 there wasn't too much cigarette smoke around at the time.

"I think it's a great thing for the city," said John Brooks, who stopped by the casino with his wife. "We stopped by to check it out. It's okay. It's a casino that's never been here, so nothing to complain about."

Another visitor told News 3 the prices to play card games is higher than they expected. "I'm not really impressed. I'll be back, but it'll probably be like a once or twice a year thing," said Melanie Carr.

With table games, music, and other programming, the casino is projected to bring the city about $16 million in new tax revenue over the next four years.