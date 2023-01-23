Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.

The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.

Here's what you can expect...

A sound room will have live music every Thursday - Sunday and can fit 120 people.

Not far from there, a high class poker room with 24 tables, and then you can hit up the sports book.

This area can display 30 games simultaneously and includes a top golf swing suite.

On the floor, you'll find 1,448 slot machines, and with safety a priority, the casino is equipped with over 1,000 surveillance cameras.

The casino is projected to bring the city $16.3 in tax revenue over the next four years.

Officials say the money will support local charities.

Players will keep their winnings, but any losses will go towards three local charities, including CHKD and the Wesley Community Service Center.