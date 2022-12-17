Portsmouth Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled by police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A parade in Portsmouth that was scheduled for Saturday will not take place, Portsmouth Police say.

The police department sent out a tweet regarding the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online.

They say this event is not sanctioned by the city or any affiliated government departments.

Police say there will be no parade on High Street Saturday night.

We are aware of the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online. This event is not sanctioned by the city or any affiliated government departments. We want to make citizens aware that there will be no parade on High Street today. pic.twitter.com/PxBzVHg0Cd — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 17, 2022

.