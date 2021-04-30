Portsmouth church to give away $10,000 in fuel to community members in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local church will give away $10,000 of fuel in Portsmouth this Saturday.

Grove Church VA will be at the Exxon Tiger Mart, located at 5830 High Street W in Portsmouth, giving each vehicle $25 worth of fuel. The event aims to meet the needs of the community, as Grove has previously provided emergency assistance, food pantries, online tutoring and more to community members in need.

No registration or sign-up is required. This event is open to the public, and Grove asks that masking and social distancing be observed. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 8 to 10 days is asked to stay home.

For more information, please contact Berlyn Best (301) 633-8985 or Min. Margaret Depena (757) 537-0731.

