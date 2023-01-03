Portsmouth City Council votes to fire City Manager Tonya Chapman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Members of Portsmouth City Council have voted to fire Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman.

After Councilman Bill Moody made a motion to fire Chapman, five out of the seven city council members voted to fire her for cause. She was absent from the open session.

Portsmouth City Council just came out of closed session. City Manager Tonya Chapman is absent https://t.co/rFsX3w092b pic.twitter.com/zf2VrggewS — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) January 3, 2023

Chapman's stint as City Manager was brief — she had only assumed the position in June 2022.

Before serving as City Manager, she was appointed by then-Governor Ralph Northam to serve as Chair of the Virginia Parole Board. She was also the Chief of Police for Portsmouth, according to her biography on the Portsmouth government's website.

Her time serving as City Manager has been rocky. In November, she claimed two city leaders breached their contracts due to disrespect directed at her. She also claimed that she felt that she was being made fun of, ignored and insulted.

Mimi Terry was appointed interim City Manager. Additionally, the council chose Lisa Lucas-Burke to serve as vice mayor.

Since Chapman was fired for cause, she is not eligible for the $400,000 contract buyout.

This is a developing story.

