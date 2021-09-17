Portsmouth City Hall to be open for early voting after water main break

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Voter Registration Office will be open for early voting on Friday, September 17, despite a water main break that has closed the rest of Portsmouth City Hall.

On Thursday, city officials announced that a water main break affected the second through fifth floors of the building. The break has been secured, and staff is surveying the damage.

While City Hall is closed, all other city operations remain open.

The Portsmouth Voter Registration Office is located on the first floor of the building. City Hall is scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 20.

The first day of in-person early voting at local voter registration offices is Friday, and the deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Tuesday, October 12.

For more information, call 757-393-8644.

