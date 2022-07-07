PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth City Hall closed at noon Thursday due to a mechanical issue with the air conditioning system.

According to the city, the system's two-fold cooling motor and circulating fan will need to be repaired and rebuilt. Due to the repairs, the city hall will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday, July 11 at 8 a.m.

Portsmouth City Hall employees will work remotely during this time, and this temporary closure is for all offices located in Portsmouth City Hall only.

The Churchland Branch of the Treasurer's Office will be open for normal business hours, and all other City of Portsmouth facilities outside of Portsmouth City Hall are fully operational and will remain open.