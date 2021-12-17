Portsmouth City Manager: 'The city is doing all it can to curtail gun violence'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones gets a text message from the police chief any time there's a shooting in the city.

On Friday morning, her phone buzzed again, this time notifying her four people were shot overnight.

"Any day there is not a shooting is a good day for me, and any day we do have a shooting is something that I try to do better to avoid," Jones told News 3 in an interview Friday about crime in the city.

Portsmouth has seen an uptick in homicides in 2021 compared with 2020. On Tuesday, neighbors spoke in front of the city calling on the city to do more to address gun violence.

"The city is doing all it can do to curtail gun violence in the city. We're using every means possible," she said.

Jones said the police department is targeting high-crime areas with more patrols but is hampered by more than 80 vacancies in the department.

"It impacts us, but it doesn't stop us. We find creative ways to get around that. We prioritize those things that have the most impact and we take it from there," she said.

