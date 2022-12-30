Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth.

Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street. The actual crash is in the 900 block of Frederick Boulevard.

There is a large power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor to include the traffic light at Frederick Blvd and Scott St. due to an accident near the 900 block of Frederick Blvd. It is unclear as to when power will be restored. pic.twitter.com/QxMBytdsFJ — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 30, 2022

Dominion Energy reports more than 2,800 customers are impacted.

According to Dominion's outage website, the time of restoration is expected between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.