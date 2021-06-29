Portsmouth crews respond to kitchen fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue early Monday afternoon.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services got the call at 12:11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and were able to put out the flames quickly.

The home sustained minor damage to the living area, but everyone who lives in the home was able to make it out.

Medics treated one man who was at home at the time of the fire. He was treated on scene and released without having to go to the hospital.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which the fire department says started in the kitchen.

The people who live in the home have been displaced, and the local chapter of the Red Cross is helping them with lodging arrangements.

Portsmouth Fire is reminding everyone that smoke alarms save lives. If you or anyone you know who lives in Portsmouth needs a smoke alarm, you can contact the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office at 757-393-8689.

