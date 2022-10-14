Police: Portsmouth detective arrested; 'use of force' investigation underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.

A press release from the police department said the Portsmouth Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit was doing surveillance on a homicide suspect near George Washington Highway around 1:30 Thursday morning. At one point, an unknown number of suspects approached a van in which the detectives were sitting. Detectives in the van called for other officers to respond.

When detectives arrived, they found a man walking in the street and attempted to detain him.

"While the subject was on the ground, a third detective came up to the individual and assaulted him," the release said. "That detective was restrained and immediately removed from the area."

Police released footage from a body camera worn during the incident.

Video of Portsmouth 'use of force' incident released

Police said the detective was arrested and charged with simple assault. He's currently on leave without pay pending the investigation.

