Police: Portsmouth detective arrested; 'use of force' investigation underway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.
A press release from the police department said the Portsmouth Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit was doing surveillance on a homicide suspect near George Washington Highway around 1:30 Thursday morning. At one point, an unknown number of suspects approached a van in which the detectives were sitting. Detectives in the van called for other officers to respond.
When detectives arrived, they found a man walking in the street and attempted to detain him.
"While the subject was on the ground, a third detective came up to the individual and assaulted him," the release said. "That detective was restrained and immediately removed from the area."
Police released footage from a body camera worn during the incident.
Police said the detective was arrested and charged with simple assault. He's currently on leave without pay pending the investigation.