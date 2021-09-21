Portsmouth Detectives investigate property damage at businesses on High Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Detectives are investigating several reports of destruction of property on High Street that occurred early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to High Street for a report of a suspicious person when an officer noticed a significant amount of property damage to the area.

Damage was found at the following business addresses: 622 High Street, 623 High Street, 607 High Street, 500 High Street, 304 High Street.

Damage included broken windows, smashed flower pots, and ripped-up flowers. All business owners were notified.

A 25-year-old woman was found and taken into custody with help from the public. The detective is in contact with behavioral health, and says she will not be charged until an evaluation has been completed and after consulting the Commonwealth attorney’s office.

Detectives thank the public for your help during this investigation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.

As always, anyone with information about local crime is asked to contact the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.