Portsmouth Detectives investigate robbery at Gold Mine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a robbery suspect.

On Saturday around 3:18 p.m., officials received a call about a robbery at Gold Mine, located at 2012-B Victory Boulevard. Detectives were able to acquire several photos of the suspect.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

