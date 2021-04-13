Portsmouth detectives looking for suspect accused of 2 restaurant burglaries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Property Crimes Unit say someone robbed two restaurants in the city, and they're asking for the public's help finding them.

Officials say the America's Best Wings located at 1505 London Boulevard and the China Ocean located at 1507 London Boulevard were both burglarized between April 1 and 13.

Both restaurants were empty at the time of the crime. No injuries were reported.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, which can be seen above.

We ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or the logo on his clothing to please contact the Property Crimes unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or at the Crime Line website.

