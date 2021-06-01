Portsmouth detectives name person of interest after teen shot & killed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are looking for a person of interest possibly connected to a recent homicide.

On Monday around 2 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center received a call about a shooting incident near the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway, where a 16-year-old male suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives are attempting to locate 20-year-old Shawnise Marie Stephenson. She was seen driving a light color BMW convertible possibly light gray or light blue.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.