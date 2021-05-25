Portsmouth Detectives search for man seen robbing elderly woman on video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Detectives are trying to identify a man seen in a Ring doorbell video robbing an elderly woman.

Detectives say he robbed an elderly female near the 500 block of Cherokee Road on May 21.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 30's or 40's, driving a possible dark grey Kia Soul with a luggage rack on top.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.