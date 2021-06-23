Portsmouth Detectives search for man wanted in connection to shooting that leaves man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives are searching for a man wanted for a shooting that left one man injured.

On Sunday, June 20, around 7:58 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center responded to a shooting incident near the 6200 block of Hightower Road.

One man suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting.

Detectives have taken warrants out on 19-year-old Carlton Sherrod, of Portsmouth, for aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

