Portsmouth Detectives search for man who assaulted another man with tire iron at 7 Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Detectives are searching for a man they say assaulted another man experiencing homelessness with a tire iron.

On October 10, a man approached an individual at the 7 Eleven located near the 1800 block of Effingham Street, around 7:30 p.m. After a brief discussion, the man assaulted the victim with a tire iron and then fled the scene northbound on Effingham.

Police say the suspect was seen driving a black four-door sedan.

The man who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital for treatment, his injuries were non-life-threatening, and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393–8536. Or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of up to $1000.

