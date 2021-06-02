Portsmouth Detectives search for man, woman involved in BP gas station robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives are investigating a robbery at a local BP Gas Station.

Officials say on April 30, officers responded to the BP Gas Station located at 4113 George Washington Highway.

Detectives say two unknown suspects entered the gas station and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Property Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

