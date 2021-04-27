Portsmouth Detectives search for missing teen last seen on April 15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Detectives are attempting to locate a missing teen.
Detectives say they are searching for 16-year-old Rashad Pierre Lewis, of Suffolk. They say he was last seen on April 15 at the Walmart located at 1908 Fredrick Boulevard.
Officials say he is a frequent visitor of Portsmouth and Suffolk.
If you have seen Rashad Lewis or know of his whereabouts, contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Have you seen 16-year-old Rashad Lewis? If you have, please contact our Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-5300. pic.twitter.com/H2yQh78f8p— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) April 27, 2021