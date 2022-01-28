Portsmouth detectives searching for missing transient man last seen in November 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives are searching for a missing Portsmouth man last seen by his family in November 2021.

According to police, the family of Michael Thomas Arrington said they recently have not had contact with him, which is out of character for him.

Arrington is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with a beard he usually wears in a long plait. Detectives say he is transient and is known to frequent the Westhaven area of the city, where he usually rides a bike.

If you or someone you know has information on where Arrington is, call the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.