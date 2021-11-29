Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth Fire Department battles condemned house fire overnight

items.[0].videoTitle
portsmouth fire.jpg
portsmouth fire 2.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 08:38:56-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Fire Department was battling a house fire along Virginia Ave late Sunday night.

Neighbors told News 3 that the home was condemned and showed the letter to prove it.

The neighbors considered the house a disturbance saying that there is always a lot of trash from the house in both the ya and street.

Even though the house was labeled as condemned, neighbors said that they could see multiple people run out once the fire started.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign