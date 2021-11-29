Portsmouth Fire Department battles condemned house fire overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Fire Department was battling a house fire along Virginia Ave late Sunday night.

Neighbors told News 3 that the home was condemned and showed the letter to prove it.

The neighbors considered the house a disturbance saying that there is always a lot of trash from the house in both the ya and street.

Even though the house was labeled as condemned, neighbors said that they could see multiple people run out once the fire started.

This incident is still under investigation.