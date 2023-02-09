Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office investigating residential fire on Marcy St.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A residential structure fire is under investigation in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Personnel was made aware of the fire around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Authorities say the fire happened in the 100 block of Marcy Street.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a person inside the residence amid the heavy fire.

PFRES and Chesapeake Fire extinguished the fire before it spread to other houses. No civilian or crew injuries have been reported, and authorities say they have reached out to the Red Cross to help the resident relocate.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.