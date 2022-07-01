Portsmouth Fire responds to two-story vacant house fire, no injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a vacant home Friday afternoon.

According to PFRES, the fire was reported at 12:36 p.m. Units responded to the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Street, where they found a two-story vacant home on fire.

Crews made an exterior attack of the flames, which was hindered by live power lines falling on the ground. Aerial and ground master streams were utilized to get the blaze under control.

PFRES said crews are still actively working at this time and the scene is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries have been reported.