Portsmouth fugitives arrested; meth, multiple guns & 2 stolen motorcycles seized: Police 

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Monday, the Portsmouth Police Special Investigations Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit located two wanted persons, 23-year-old Shayla Resurrection and 39-year-old Ryan Duggan, in the parking lot of a hotel near the 1000 block of London Boulevard.

During the investigation, K9 Lupi with Portsmouth Police Narcotics alerted to the odor of narcotics in one of their vehicles, says police.

Detectives executed search warrants on two vehicles and one hotel room, where they recovered methamphetamine, a fully automatic Glock handgun, an AR-15 with a 100-round magazine, a shotgun and two additional pistols, according to police.

Portsmouth police say two stolen motorcycles were also recovered.

Resurrection was arrested on outstanding warrants from Chesapeake for contempt of court, failure to appear in court and three larceny from a motor vehicle charges from Currituck County, North Carolina according to police.

Duggan was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon and arrested on outstanding warrants for probation violations from Portsmouth and Chesapeake. Police say additional federal charges are pending.

