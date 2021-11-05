Watch
Portsmouth hit-and-run lands man in hospital with severe injuries; police investigating

Posted at 9:12 PM, Nov 04, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Blvd. landed a man in the hospital Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:22 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

