Portsmouth holds ceremony for park renamed to former mayor

Posted at 11:18 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 23:18:43-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A park in Portsmouth now has a new name.

Saturday morning, people came out to Mount Hermon Park for a renaming dedication ceremony.

The park was renamed after former Mayor Bernard D Griffin Jr.

Griffin was well known as a school board member and community activist in Portsmouth.

"This was absolutely the best way we could recognize a public servant who gave so much. It's kind of surreal to see the finished product, to see so many people out here. This is what Portsmouth is all about," Mayor Shannon Glover said.

The Hampton University mobile vaccine unit was also at the event for those who wanted to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

