PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A goat was reported on the loose Tuesday morning in the Portsmouth community.

The Portsmouth Humane Society posted a goat to their Facebook page that was found roaming around the city. They are now hoping to reunite him with his owners.

Whose billy goat is this?

If you think the goat might be yours, call 757-397-6004 or stop by between noon and 5 p.m. to reclaim him.

Portsmouth Humane Society is located at 4022 Seaboard Ct.