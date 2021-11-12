Portsmouth Humane Society's shelters at capacity, adoption fees reduced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Humane Society needs help from the community to clear the shelters.

PHS's shelter is at capacity, with 187 cats and kittens and 85 dogs and puppies in the building. Over 100 more animals are in foster care.

According to a release from the PHS, most of the animals at the shelter are stray animals, and anyone who has lost a pet is urged to come look. The shelter also takes in pets directly from their owners, and has a special program to help people rehome their pets without the animal entering a shelter.

Currently, the shelter is adjusting its intake policies in accordance with pandemic recommendations from the National Animal Control Association.

“Serving the pets and people of Portsmouth means being transparent about what our shelter can handle,” said Alison Fechino, PHS's executive director. “These changes are temporary safety measures to protect healthy, adoptable animals from being euthanized for space. We will never refuse an animal or owner in urgent need, and we will continue adjusting our policies as space allows.”

“We’re doing everything we can to save lives, but we can’t do it alone,” she added.

The shelter is asking for the community's help fostering or adopting medium to large dogs, cats and kittens. If you're interested in fostering, call or text the foster line at (757) 414-6478.

You can also view adoptable animals online by clicking here. All dog and cat adoption fees will be $25 off beginning Saturday, November 13.