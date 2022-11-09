Portsmouth launches '9 O’clock Check-in' campaign to remind parents of curfew time for kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's a new social media campaign to remind parents of the curfew time for kids in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department has partnered with the Matriarch Foundation to begin a 9 O’clock Check-in social media campaign.

According to the department, every night they will post a 9 O’clock Check-in asking parents to make note of where their children are and to make sure they get home safely before 11 p.m.

The curfew is already set in stone, however, police say this social media campaign is an effort to spread awareness of the existing 11 p.m. curfew for kids. They also hope that this campaign will encourage parents to take an active role in their children’s lives by checking in on them at 9 p.m. every day.

"We encourage parents to comment on the post and let us know if they’ve done their 9 O’clock Check-in that day," the department states in a press release.

Officials say they want to hold everyone accountable and make sure kids are safe.

“This initiative is meant to keep everyone accountable and to make sure our children are safe,” said Saran Day, Portsmouth Community Outreach Coordinator and CEO of Matriarch Foundation. “It’s a support system for parents who are worried about their children, especially at night. We need to be a village where everyone plays a part in the safety of our children. It’s time to bring back unity in the community and encourage children to take accountability for their whereabouts.”

According to police, they want parents to know that they are supported. They hope this nightly check-in will become a routine the whole community can participate in.