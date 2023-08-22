Virginia ABCs see more thefts, with most this year in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia ABC, the commonwealth-run liquor stores, made a lot of money for Virginia last year with a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, but the store also lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

A Virginia ABC spokesperson said merchandise theft is increasingly common.

"Retail shrink, retail theft is a nationwide problem. And sadly, Virginia ABC is not immune," said Pat Kane, public relations spokesperson for Virginia ABC.

"Larcenies for retailers are staying pretty static, but there is an increase for whatever reason at ABC stores," said Jody Saunders, chief communications officer for Virginia Beach Police Department. "It's not fair to the retailers. It's not fair to the people that follow the letter of the law and actually pay for their goods and services. We want to put a stop to that. And we want to make sure people feel safe and protected in their community."

So, what of the merchandise spirited away?

Last year between June and December, ABC reported, thieves made off with more than $575,000 of ABC's liquor and approximately two-thirds of that was taken from stores in Hampton Roads.

The most thefts this year, an ABC spokesperson said, happened in Portsmouth.

"In Hampton Roads we have four of our top five stores for retail theft across our 399 stores," said Kane. "So, this is an issue we are taking very seriously."

ABC said they are working with local law enforcement to get a handle on the issue.

"And [law enforcement] relies a lot on your all's tips," added Saunders. "So let us know if you see someone you recognize [in any surveillance video]. Give us a shout. You can do it anonymously."

ABC stores are reassessing the shelf inventory and placing often stolen items out of reach.

"Our overwhelming majority of customers that go in there with the right intent can say, 'Oh I actually need four bottles of that can you help me?' and our staff is more than happy to help them," said Kane.

Kane added they are also adding more cameras and providing more training to clerks, all in an attempt to stop the thefts that impact the store's bottom line.

"Virginia ABC's revenue benefits all Virginians whether or not they choose to drink alcohol," said Kane.

ABC reported some of the most commonly stolen items this year are tequilas and cognacs.