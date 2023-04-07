Portsmouth man arrested after entering ride-share driver's car with gun & 'making demands:' Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the abduction and sexual assault of a ride-share driver, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, March 31, police were sent to the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road to respond to a report of a ride-share driver who had been carjacked, according to NPD. A woman at the scene told officers that a passenger entered her car with a gun and “began to make demands.”

The woman said she was able to run away from the car. She said although the man fired the gun, she was not shot and was able to find help. Police say the man drove away in the woman’s car.

After investigating, detectives arrested Johnathan C. Batey, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, on Thursday, April 6. He’s being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

Batey has been charged with the following, according to police: abduction, carjacking, rape, attempted malicious wounding, attempted robbery and use of a firearm.

