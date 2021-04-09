Portsmouth man arrested, charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard last week.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth man Tiron Wallace was arrested by Portsmouth Police Department officers and the U.S. Marshals for the death of 32-year-old Anthony Norman.

Early in the morning on April 3, Norman was discovered dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

