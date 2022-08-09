Portsmouth man arrested in connection with violent carjacking that left victim seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Portsmouth man was arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in which the victim was beaten repeatedly with a hammer.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the incident happened on August 2, 2022. Officers were called to the 400 block of Green Street around 7:35 p.m. for reports of a carjacking; when they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.

Police said in addition to the victim's injuries, his golden 204 Cadillac was also stolen during the incident. On August 4, a Portsmouth Police officer observed the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop along with other officers.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Desmond Raymell Horton, attempted to drive away from police, and after a brief pursuit, the vehicle struck a curb and became inoperable. Horton then attempted to run away, but was found by K9 officers and taken into custody.

Horton has been charged with carjacking, aggravated malicious wounding and eluding police — endangering persons.