Portsmouth man arrested in stolen vehicle with missing girl inside in Fairfax Co.

FAIRCAX Co., Va. - An 18-year-old Portsmouth, Va. man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from Virginia State Police in a stolen vehicle Friday morning.

The incident happened in Fairfax County and police said 18-year-old Malachi Handy has been charged with one felony count of eluding police, one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, two counts of abduction, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one felony count of hit-and-run, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Police said around 8:40 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper was passed by a Honda Civic traveling 80 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on I-495. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the Honda refused to stop and sped away in excess of 100 mph. A pursuit was initiated and continued onto Lee Chapel Road until the Honda rear-ended a trailer being towed by a vehicle, police reported. The trooper in pursuit of the suspect vehicle was unable to brake in time and struck the rear of the Honda. The driver and two passengers in the Honda then ran, police said.

A short time later, Handy, the driver, was located and taken into custody along with the two 17-year-old female passengers. One of the juvenile females had been reported missing and has since been reunited with a family member. The other female was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed two, loaded, semi-automatic pistols. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Virginia Beach.

No state police personnel were injured during the course of the incident. No one in the vehicle towing the trailer was injured.

Handy was transported to Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Fairfax County Police assisted with the incident.