Portsmouth man arrested on abuse, neglect charges after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was arrested on child abuse and neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Friday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, police responded to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for a report of a 4-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot at around 10:35 a.m.

Officers learned that the child found an unsecured gun inside of a home in the 7900 block of Diggs Road and accidentally shot himself.

Portsmouth man Darius D. Wilson, 28, was charged with one count of abuse and neglect of children (reckless disregard) and four counts of abuse and neglect of children. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

This is a developing story.