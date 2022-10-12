Watch Now
Portsmouth man dies after walking into hospital with injuries stemming from shooting

Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 18:36:49-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said a man who walked into the hospital with injuries stemming from a shooting has died.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Woodstock Street. Later, a man, identified as Calvin Coston, 40, walked into the hospital shortly after with a life-threatening injury related to that shooting.

On Wednesday evening police announced Coston died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 757–393–8536 or submit a tip online.

