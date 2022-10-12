Portsmouth man dies after walking into hospital with injuries stemming from shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said a man who walked into the hospital with injuries stemming from a shooting has died.
Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Woodstock Street. Later, a man, identified as Calvin Coston, 40, walked into the hospital shortly after with a life-threatening injury related to that shooting.
On Wednesday evening police announced Coston died from his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 757–393–8536 or submit a tip online.
The PPD is investigating a walk-in gunshot wound incident that occurred around 9:56 pm. An adult male was reported with a life-threatening injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/zzdZZA1RUS
— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 12, 2022