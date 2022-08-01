Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead.

Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a Portsmouth man, D’Vurille D. Bailey, 23, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Baily was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced as deceased.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.