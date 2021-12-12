Watch
Portsmouth man killed in Virginia Beach interstate crash early Sunday morning

Posted at 8:50 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 08:50:41-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 32-year-old Portsmouth man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 West in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning, the Virginia State Police said.

According to police, at about 1:40 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department notified the VSP of a fatal crash on the entrance ramp to I-64.

When officers arrived at the westbound Indian River Road ramp to I-64 West, they found a vehicle down in the embankment. The driver, 32-year-old Marcus Jamaal Wilder, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Wilder was traveling at a high rate of speed when he took the entrance ramp, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Wilder's next of kin has been notified.

