Portsmouth man killed, woman seriously injured in Suffolk head-on crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Portsmouth man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, a state trooper patrolling on I-664 saw a 2004 Honda Accord pass with a possible violation, then exit the interstate onto College Drive. As the trooper followed the vehicle in an attempt to verify the violation, he saw the driver pull into a housing development, then abruptly make a U-turn and drive down Harbor View Boulevard on the wrong side of the road.

Due to the Honda's abrupt maneuver and acceleration, the trooper was unable to make a traffic stop.

As the trooper followed in the direction of the Honda, he observed a two-vehicle, head-on crash involving the Honda.

The Honda's driver, 42-year-old Portsmouth man Micheal Samuel Eure, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died on impact. Police later learned that Eure was wanted on three felony warrants out of Chesapeake and was armed with a firearm at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle's driver, 65-year-old Cherie Rene Savignac-McNeal, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.