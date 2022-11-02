Watch Now
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments

Robert Lamont McClure, Jr. was sentenced on Nov. 2, 2022 for the fatal shooting of Steven A. Spruill in Oct. 2016. <br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 5:18 PM, Nov 02, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced a Portsmouth man on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.

Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., 35, of Portsmouth, had been charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Steven A. Spruill on Oct. 20, 2016, at the Dale Homes apartments. McClure was 29 years old when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Paterson, New Jersey.

A Portsmouth Circuit Court judge sentenced McClure to 25 years in prison, but suspended 12 years, leaving 13 years of active time to serve. McClure will also be placed on a 5-year term of supervised probation after his release. McClure pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in June.

According to the autopsy report, Spruill was "shot multiple times in the arms, torso, and thighs," and died at the hospital several hours after the shooting.

