Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced a Portsmouth man on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.

Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., 35, of Portsmouth, had been charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Steven A. Spruill on Oct. 20, 2016, at the Dale Homes apartments. McClure was 29 years old when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Paterson, New Jersey.

A Portsmouth Circuit Court judge sentenced McClure to 25 years in prison, but suspended 12 years, leaving 13 years of active time to serve. McClure will also be placed on a 5-year term of supervised probation after his release. McClure pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in June.

According to the autopsy report, Spruill was "shot multiple times in the arms, torso, and thighs," and died at the hospital several hours after the shooting.