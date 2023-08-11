Watch Now
Portsmouth man sentenced for staging armed robbery in Norfolk

Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 11, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and statutory burglary.

Court records said Johnson staged an armed robbery at a house he was invited to in Aug. 2022. Once at the house, Johnson asked for cigarettes, and when he went to the front door to go get some, he let in two other people who were armed.

One of the men forced the victim onto the floor, held a gun to his head and threatened to kill him if he spoke, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Johnson and two others then stole several of the victim’s belongings, including a handgun, a cell phone, a tablet and three pairs of Jordan shoes.

After the victim reported the home and invasion, Norfolk police arrested Johnson, according to court records. Officers found some of the stolen items at Johnson's house, including several cards with the victim's name on them.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office said Johnson confessed to the crime. He pleaded guilty on June 12.

On Friday, a Norfolk Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson to 10 active years in prison, with five years suspended on the conditions that he has no contact with the victim, he pay restitution to the victim, and that he completes five years of uniform good behavior.

