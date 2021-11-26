Portsmouth Mayor announces plans to move forward for city's casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The mayor of Portsmouth has announced plans to move forward with the city's casino.

Mayor Shannon Glover has announced a groundbreaking for the project on December 7. He did not give any other details.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth released new interior renderings in May for the new gaming and entertainment complex planned for Victory Boulevard.

It will include a casino, hotel, and event center. The renderings highlight the casino's gaming floor, the bar areas with large LED screens, a live music lounge, and more.

They said back in May that it is ready to begin work pending approval from the City Council.

The casino is set to bring in 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs.

