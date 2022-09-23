Portsmouth men grateful to regain voting rights after felony convictions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Keith Godwin and Christopher Richardson were just kids when they say a series of poor choices landed them behind bars.

Both Portsmouth men served 34 years. They were just released in 2019.

“Having a felony on your record can hinder you from jobs,” Godwin said. “It can hinder you from other opportunities that a normal citizen that doesn’t have a felony would be eligible for.”

That includes voting.

Those convicted of felonies in Virginia lose that right.

But after a policy change last year speeding up the process, felons who’ve served their sentences could have that civil right restored without going through lengthy probation periods.

Godwin remembers casting his ballot for the first time last year for a new governor.

“It was a feeling of power,” said Godwin. “It made me feel like I had a voice again.”

Richardson also had his voting rights restored.

The men say they couldn’t have gotten through the paperwork without the Portsmouth-based nonprofit The MAN Foundation.

“That language in those forms can be foreign,” Godwin said.

The MAN Foundation stands for men alleviating negativity.

For years, The MAN Foundation’s chair, Dr. Velvet Smith and executive director, Dr. Jaclyn Walker have helped felons around the state regain their right to vote and become contributing members of society.

“They can be the change that they would like to see in their local community,” Dr. Smith said. “When they may feel like they’re on the outside, they actually can really be that returning citizen. Voting is so important and sometimes people don’t think it is. It really is important to have our hand in the decision-making that happens in your local government.”

Both Godwin and Richardson say not only do they feel like they have their lives back, but also their voices.

“We must vote because in order to get your voice heard, you’ve got to vote,” said Richardson.

On top of being able to vote, felons who’ve had their rights restored can also serve on a jury, be a notary and even run for office. Both Godwin and Richardson are setting their sights on all those civil rights.

