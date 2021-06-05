Portsmouth Museums set to officially reopen 2 museums after a year of closure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Museums are set to reopen two of its five museums to the public after a year of closures.

The Children's Museum of Virginia and the Naval Shipyard Museum will officially reopen on June 9.

Before the official reopening on June 9, The Children’s Museum of Virginia will reopen with a member-only preview. There will be two timed sessions on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and from 1:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days.

The museum will operate these new temporary hours of operation on Wednesdays through Sundays, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. Admission will be free for members, with a special reopening rate of $8 per person for non-members.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, click here.

The museum's new exhibits and upgrades include Happy Paws, LUMOPlay, and Everbright.

The new exhibit 'Some Assembly Required'will feature three components and three activity stations that apply STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts design and math) concepts. It will run through September 6, 2021.

Upgrades to the Lightship Portsmouth exhibit area at the Naval Shipyard Museum will include images of the ship’s construction and service as well as historic artifacts that have not been exhibited before.

A rare World War II Working Grey Coast Guard jacket, along with original vintage shore radio equipment that helped spell the end of the era of lightships, will be among the exhibit’s special features.

Nancy S. Perry, museum director, says “We are thrilled to be able to welcome back our visitors. Thanks to everyone who made this reopening possible”.

